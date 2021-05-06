Shirley Zuhoski of Cutchogue died on April 24, 2021 at the Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 89 years old.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1932 in Jamesport. She graduated from Riverhead High School and received several varsity letters for cheerleading. She worked as a beautician and alongside her husband at the family farm until they sold it in the early 1970s. She then worked as an aide to some of the local elderly. Her hobbies included hosting family gatherings, playing cards with friends and attending church.

She was predeceased by her husband Alexander. She is survived by her children Nancy Sacks of Mattituck, Denise Trifiletti of Jamesport, Maria Gaydosik of Southold and Alexander of Aquebogue, grandchildren Carrie, Nicole, Kristen, Justin, Alexis, Jake, Luke, Caleb and Aidan and one great-grandson.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.