William E. Wegener of Riverhead died on May 3, 2021 at his home. He was 89 years old.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1932 in Amityville to William and Margaret (Budd) Wegener. He graduated Riverhead High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army in Bad Aibling, Germany. He was a mechanic and an intelligence courier for the 328th Communication Reconnaissance Company.

He worked as a linotype operator for the Traveler-Mattituck Watchman, worked at Central Suffolk Hospital in Environmental Services and was a housekeeping supervisor for Peconic Bay Medical Center.

He was an active trustee of the Riverhead United Methodist Church, scoutmaster of Troop 202, participated in the 1948 month long Philmont Boy Scout Camp in New Mexico and was a member of the Riverhead VFW Post 2476. He also volunteered at the Riverhead Free Library Yellow Barn.

He was predeceased by his wife Margaret (Pinkus). He is survived by his sons, William Jr.(Lauri) of Kings Park, Robert of Lewes, Delaware and Richard of Brooklyn, by a granddaughter Alma Wegener and by his companion Carol Tracy of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday, May 7 at 11 a.m. To pay tribute, please visit the funeral home’s website.