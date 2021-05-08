Riverhead Police detectives are investigating a report of the theft of ‘several firearms’ from a vehicle parked overnight in the Hyatt Place Ease End parking lot overnight last night.
Police said in a press release this morning they were contacted by a hotel guest who reported that sometime between 11 o’clock last night and 8 o’clock this morning, an unknown person removed several firearms from a vehicle parked overnight in a hotel parking lot.
The Riverhead Police Department’s detective division responded and is investigating. Detectives ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.
