Police said in a press release this morning they were contacted by a hotel guest who reported that sometime between 11 o’clock last night and 8 o’clock this morning, an unknown person removed several firearms from a vehicle parked overnight in a hotel parking lot.

The Riverhead Police Department’s detective division responded and is investigating. Detectives ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500.