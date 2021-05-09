The Suffolk County SPCA will be host a free dog food distribution in Riverhead on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until the supply runs out. The event will take place rain or shine at Stotzky Memorial Park, Columbus Avenue, in Riverhead.
SCPA Chief Roy Gross said that the agency is “happy to help our furry friends.”
The dog food was donated by Health Extensions of Hauppauge. The supply is limited so one bag of food will be distributed per family.
