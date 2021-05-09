Riverhead High School students who participate in Riverhead Youth Court were recognized by the youth court program for their hard work and dedication with certificates of completion on May 5.

Under the direction of program coordinator Beth Maccagli, the students met weekly during the past year with mentors and virtually handled 10 real cases provided to them through the youth court program.

Assisting the students were program administrator Cheryl Behr, Riverhead Town Police Sgt. Jonathan Devereaux, and attorneys Lane Bubka and Kim Bubka.

The Town of Riverhead Youth Court is a voluntary alternative to the traditional justice system and allows cases of first-time juvenile offenders who have committed nonviolent crimes to be handled by Youth Court members. Youth Court members serve as the judges, attorneys and jurors and get an inside look at the justice system while learning debating techniques and gaining public speaking skills.

The following Youth Court members were recognized May 5: Santiago Cardenas, Alexander Carter, Brandon Carter, Leah Cote, Robert Cronin, Jamie Ellwood, Clark Fischer, Sarah Jones, Emily Kramer, Nickoya Patterson, Tifany Perez, Joe Pozgay, Cameron Rothwell, Emelin Boch Torres and Orangielee Wilkinson.

Source: Riverhead Central School District press release