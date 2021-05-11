A memorial Mass for Reilly Butler will be held at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. The church will be open at 8 a.m. for visitation. Burial will follow.

Reilly, a Riverhead native, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020 in Stuart, Florida, after a long battle with a rare brain cancer. She was 25 years old. (See obituary.)