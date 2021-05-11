A memorial Mass for Reilly Butler will be held at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. The church will be open at 8 a.m. for visitation. Burial will follow.
Reilly, a Riverhead native, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020 in Stuart, Florida, after a long battle with a rare brain cancer. She was 25 years old. (See obituary.)
Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.