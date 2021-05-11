Riverhead Town’s Stop Throwing Out Pollutants Day will be held in conjunction with a medication take back event on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverhead Highway Department yard located at 1177 Osborn Avenue in Riverhead.
Riverhead community members can safely dispose of properly sealed medication, electronics, household chemicals, automotive products and more. Participants must wear face masks and stay in their vehicles for the entire event. For a full list of items that can be disposed of during the event, click here.
The medication take-back event is hosted by the Riverhead Community Coalition for Safe and Drug-Free Youth. For more information about the medical give-back, call (631)727-3722 ext. 106. For the STOP Day information, call (631)727-3200 ext. 391.
Correction: This announcement originally had the wrong end-time for this event. It runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., not 3 p.m. as previously stated.
