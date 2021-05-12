Tammy Tabitha Tocci of Flanders died May 11, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility in Riverhead. She was 47 years old.

She was born in Riverhead on April 9, 1974, the daughter of Philip Tocci Sr. and Hope Shields.

Tammy graduated from Riverhead High School in 1992. She married Jeffrey S. Smith. She was a former title examiner at SCTIC Inc. A lifelong Flanders resident, she was a former volunteer at Flanders, Northampton Volunteer Ambulance.

Predeceased by her husband on April 18, 2012 and her sister Barbara on Jan. 16, 2014, she is survived by her father, of Flanders, her mother, of Hampton Bays, her sisters, Nancy, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, and Susan, of Flanders, and her brothers, Philip Jr., of Riverhead, Scott and Paul, both of Flanders.

A celebration of Tammy’s life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Flanders Men’s Club, 1018 Flanders Road, Flanders, NY 11901.

Memorial donations may be made to Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance, 641 Flanders Road, Flanders NY 11901.