Benedikt Benediktsson of Cutchogue died on May 10, 2021. He was 58 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Heart Association would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.