Photo: Adobe stock


Wading River 11792

Theodore Heinz II to J. Themak, 167 Maple Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $385,000; on Apr. 18, 2021

Jayme Figurny and Erin Chase to C. Ochi, 70 Beach Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .34 Ac, $645,000; on Apr. 20, 2021

Muhammad Latif to R.  Naso by Exr, 111 Cedar Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $200,000; on Apr. 18, 2021

Kevin Jones and Sara Jones to P. & K. Brady, 45 Sylvan Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .5 Ac, $354,000; on Apr. 18, 2021

William Gagat to J. & K. Mashmann, 22 15th St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $450,000; on Apr. 15, 2021

Devan Passantino and Christopher Linnen to Tedeschi FamilyTrust, 437 North Side Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 2.5 Ac, $309,000; on Apr. 22, 2021

Steven Szarek and Kara Szarek to D. & E. Schweitzer, 30 Anna Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .93 Ac, $615,000; on Apr. 19, 2021

Steven Kramer and Louise Kramer to R. & L. Hansman, 13 Little Leaf Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .36 Ac, $460,000; on Apr. 22, 2021

Dandan Xia to M. & J. DiSanti, 100 Hidden Acres Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, .43 Ac, $580,000; on Apr. 28, 2021

Peter Koys and Alyssa Koys to J. & R. Grosse, 7 Indianwood Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $719,000; on Apr. 21, 2021

Riverhead 11901

Vasileios Siafos and Lemonia Pefanis to J. & M. Wagner, 141 Park Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .16 Ac, $415,000; on Apr. 29, 2021

Jeff Illions and Anne Illions to A. & N. Canaletich, 68 Hill Dr, Seasonal Residences, .13 Ac, $265,000; on Apr. 25, 2021

Michael Rakiter to S. & L. Huebner, 12 Pheasant Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .7 Ac, $839,450; on Apr. 25, 2021

Jeanne Bubka and Kimberly Bubka to M. Iona, 1501 Willow Pond Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $333,000; on Apr. 19, 2021

County of Suffolk to L.  Wells by Admr, 4945 Sound Ave, Agricultural Vacant Land (Productive), 16.8 Ac, $613,800; on Apr. 29, 2021

Byron Jade Holdings LLC to Sound Real Holdings, 5087 Sound Ave, Converted Residence, .45 Ac, $785,000; on Apr. 19, 2021

Earl Bedrick and Diane Bedrick to L. Herbst, 3806 Amen Court, One Family Year-Round Residence, .22 Ac, $385,000; on Apr. 25, 2021

John O’Brien and Eileen O’Brien to E. & K. Carter, 140 Scenic Lake Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $450,000; on Apr. 21, 2021

James Hill to T.  Larkins by Admr, 190 Ackerly St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .38 Ac, $290,000; on Apr. 26, 2021

Karen Benson to A. & DeSanto,D Pepi, 33 Blueberry Commons, One Family Year-Round Residence, .27 Ac, $330,000; on Apr. 25, 2021

Juan Galarza to E. & W. Barrios, 61 Fairway Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $513,000; on Apr. 19, 2021

Carlos Anzora to D. Gevinski/Heaney, 92 Fairway Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $340,000; on Apr. 18, 2021

Andrea Glick to K. & Caruccio,C Bocksel, 824 W Main St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $294,000; on Apr. 21, 2021

Olivia Eaton and Briana Espitalier to Silver III LLC, 36 Pulaski St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $320,000; on Apr. 18, 2021

Riverhead 219 LLC to L. Prendergast, 219 Maple Ave, Residential Vacant Land, .19 Ac, $140,000; on Apr. 20, 2021

Aquebogue 11931

Ian Brown and Kristin Brown to R. & M. Carr, 47 Ida Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $439,990; on Apr. 29, 2021

Ursula Sala-Illa to J. & D. MacLellan, 9 Promenade Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $600,000; on Apr. 18, 2021

Calverton 11933

Frederick Wightman to Wilmington Savings, 414 Fox Hill Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .13 Ac, $362,250; on Apr. 25, 2021

Hayley Flyer to S. Padow, 1703 Bluffs Dr S, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $373,000; on Apr. 23, 2021

Joshua Bronstein and Jason Canales to R. & Gray,R Guercio, 1901 Bluffs Dr S, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $460,000; on Apr. 26, 2021

Andrew Leven and Bozena Leven to V. & K. Ugenti, 30 Bluffs Dr, Residential Vacant Land, 1.36 Ac, $292,500; on Apr. 22, 2021

Scott Weeden to TMT Real EstateHldgs, 154 Founders Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.22 Ac, $952,500; on Apr. 22, 2021

Joseph Sexton and Diane Sexton to M. & A. Hillis Jr., 47 Jakes Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .66 Ac, $725,000; on Apr. 19, 2021

TR Farms LLC to Dowd Family Trust, 184 Riley Ave, Other Storage, Warehouse and Distribution Facilities, 2.17 Ac, $300,000; on Apr. 22, 2021

Lavcom LLC to Calverton Manor LLC, p/o 3534 Middle CountryRd, undefined, , $1,500,000; on Apr. 19, 2021

James Pipczynski Jr and Stacy Griffing to O. & B. Warner Jr., 2021-2023 River Rd, Residential – Multi-Purpose/Multi-Structure, 1.2 Ac, $490,000; on Apr. 22, 2021

Georgialina 2295 LLC to L. Trust Vance, 2295 River Rd&lot 011.005, One Family Year-Round Residence, 3.35 Ac, $580,000; on Apr. 21, 2021

Jamesport 11947

JG 260 Manor Lane LLC to S. Diliberto, 260 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.92 Ac, $860,000; on Apr. 21, 2021

GG 250 Manor Lane LLC to M. Diliberto, 250 Manor Ln, Vineyards, 2.01 Ac, $995,000; on Apr. 20, 2021

Tarik Karam and Tanya Moskowitz to H. Verin, 210 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $567,000; on Apr. 26, 2021

K&J Farm Adventure LLC to DC Industries II LLC, 1146 Main Rd, Converted Residence, 1.5 Ac, $635,000; on Apr. 22, 2021

Andrew Sawyer to M. & Shea, M. Haas, 26 N Railroad Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .4 Ac, $550,000; on Apr. 22, 2021

Support local journalism.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.

SHARE
Denise Civiletti
Denise Civiletti
Denise is a veteran local reporter, editor, attorney and former Riverhead Town councilwoman. Her work has been recognized with numerous awards, including investigative reporting and writer of the year awards from the N.Y. Press Association. She is a founder, owner and co-publisher of this website.Email Denise.