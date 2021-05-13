Wading River 11792
Theodore Heinz II to J. Themak, 167 Maple Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $385,000; on Apr. 18, 2021
Jayme Figurny and Erin Chase to C. Ochi, 70 Beach Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .34 Ac, $645,000; on Apr. 20, 2021
Muhammad Latif to R. Naso by Exr, 111 Cedar Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .18 Ac, $200,000; on Apr. 18, 2021
Kevin Jones and Sara Jones to P. & K. Brady, 45 Sylvan Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .5 Ac, $354,000; on Apr. 18, 2021
William Gagat to J. & K. Mashmann, 22 15th St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $450,000; on Apr. 15, 2021
Devan Passantino and Christopher Linnen to Tedeschi FamilyTrust, 437 North Side Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, 2.5 Ac, $309,000; on Apr. 22, 2021
Steven Szarek and Kara Szarek to D. & E. Schweitzer, 30 Anna Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .93 Ac, $615,000; on Apr. 19, 2021
Steven Kramer and Louise Kramer to R. & L. Hansman, 13 Little Leaf Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .36 Ac, $460,000; on Apr. 22, 2021
Dandan Xia to M. & J. DiSanti, 100 Hidden Acres Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, .43 Ac, $580,000; on Apr. 28, 2021
Peter Koys and Alyssa Koys to J. & R. Grosse, 7 Indianwood Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $719,000; on Apr. 21, 2021
Riverhead 11901
Vasileios Siafos and Lemonia Pefanis to J. & M. Wagner, 141 Park Rd, One Family Year-Round Residence, .16 Ac, $415,000; on Apr. 29, 2021
Jeff Illions and Anne Illions to A. & N. Canaletich, 68 Hill Dr, Seasonal Residences, .13 Ac, $265,000; on Apr. 25, 2021
Michael Rakiter to S. & L. Huebner, 12 Pheasant Ct, One Family Year-Round Residence, .7 Ac, $839,450; on Apr. 25, 2021
Jeanne Bubka and Kimberly Bubka to M. Iona, 1501 Willow Pond Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $333,000; on Apr. 19, 2021
County of Suffolk to L. Wells by Admr, 4945 Sound Ave, Agricultural Vacant Land (Productive), 16.8 Ac, $613,800; on Apr. 29, 2021
Byron Jade Holdings LLC to Sound Real Holdings, 5087 Sound Ave, Converted Residence, .45 Ac, $785,000; on Apr. 19, 2021
Earl Bedrick and Diane Bedrick to L. Herbst, 3806 Amen Court, One Family Year-Round Residence, .22 Ac, $385,000; on Apr. 25, 2021
John O’Brien and Eileen O’Brien to E. & K. Carter, 140 Scenic Lake Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $450,000; on Apr. 21, 2021
James Hill to T. Larkins by Admr, 190 Ackerly St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .38 Ac, $290,000; on Apr. 26, 2021
Karen Benson to A. & DeSanto,D Pepi, 33 Blueberry Commons, One Family Year-Round Residence, .27 Ac, $330,000; on Apr. 25, 2021
Juan Galarza to E. & W. Barrios, 61 Fairway Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .28 Ac, $513,000; on Apr. 19, 2021
Carlos Anzora to D. Gevinski/Heaney, 92 Fairway Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $340,000; on Apr. 18, 2021
Andrea Glick to K. & Caruccio,C Bocksel, 824 W Main St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .25 Ac, $294,000; on Apr. 21, 2021
Olivia Eaton and Briana Espitalier to Silver III LLC, 36 Pulaski St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .14 Ac, $320,000; on Apr. 18, 2021
Riverhead 219 LLC to L. Prendergast, 219 Maple Ave, Residential Vacant Land, .19 Ac, $140,000; on Apr. 20, 2021
Aquebogue 11931
Ian Brown and Kristin Brown to R. & M. Carr, 47 Ida Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $439,990; on Apr. 29, 2021
Ursula Sala-Illa to J. & D. MacLellan, 9 Promenade Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .92 Ac, $600,000; on Apr. 18, 2021
Calverton 11933
Frederick Wightman to Wilmington Savings, 414 Fox Hill Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .13 Ac, $362,250; on Apr. 25, 2021
Hayley Flyer to S. Padow, 1703 Bluffs Dr S, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $373,000; on Apr. 23, 2021
Joshua Bronstein and Jason Canales to R. & Gray,R Guercio, 1901 Bluffs Dr S, One Family Year-Round Residence, .15 Ac, $460,000; on Apr. 26, 2021
Andrew Leven and Bozena Leven to V. & K. Ugenti, 30 Bluffs Dr, Residential Vacant Land, 1.36 Ac, $292,500; on Apr. 22, 2021
Scott Weeden to TMT Real EstateHldgs, 154 Founders Path, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.22 Ac, $952,500; on Apr. 22, 2021
Joseph Sexton and Diane Sexton to M. & A. Hillis Jr., 47 Jakes Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .66 Ac, $725,000; on Apr. 19, 2021
TR Farms LLC to Dowd Family Trust, 184 Riley Ave, Other Storage, Warehouse and Distribution Facilities, 2.17 Ac, $300,000; on Apr. 22, 2021
Lavcom LLC to Calverton Manor LLC, p/o 3534 Middle CountryRd, undefined, , $1,500,000; on Apr. 19, 2021
James Pipczynski Jr and Stacy Griffing to O. & B. Warner Jr., 2021-2023 River Rd, Residential – Multi-Purpose/Multi-Structure, 1.2 Ac, $490,000; on Apr. 22, 2021
Georgialina 2295 LLC to L. Trust Vance, 2295 River Rd&lot 011.005, One Family Year-Round Residence, 3.35 Ac, $580,000; on Apr. 21, 2021
Jamesport 11947
JG 260 Manor Lane LLC to S. Diliberto, 260 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, 1.92 Ac, $860,000; on Apr. 21, 2021
GG 250 Manor Lane LLC to M. Diliberto, 250 Manor Ln, Vineyards, 2.01 Ac, $995,000; on Apr. 20, 2021
Tarik Karam and Tanya Moskowitz to H. Verin, 210 Manor Ln, One Family Year-Round Residence, .46 Ac, $567,000; on Apr. 26, 2021
K&J Farm Adventure LLC to DC Industries II LLC, 1146 Main Rd, Converted Residence, 1.5 Ac, $635,000; on Apr. 22, 2021
Andrew Sawyer to M. & Shea, M. Haas, 26 N Railroad Ave, One Family Year-Round Residence, .4 Ac, $550,000; on Apr. 22, 2021
