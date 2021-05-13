Community members can register children in the 2021 Riverhead Police Athletic League’s football, flag football or cheerleading groups until Monday, May 24.
Football players must be between the ages of 7 to 13 by Sept. 1, 2021. Football players will have practice on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Stotzky Park from mid-July to mid-Nov. There will ten games to be held on Sundays– five home and five away. Online registration is available here. The registration form can be found here and can be mailed to the Juvenile Aid Bureau at 210 Howell Avenue in Riverhead or dropped off at the PAL Office door mail slot.
Flag football players must be five or six years old as of Sept. 1, 2021. Flag football players will have practice on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Stotzky Park from mid-July to mid-Nov. There will eight games held on Sundays– four home and four away. Online registration is available here. The registration form can be found here and can be mailed to the Juvenile Aid Bureau at 210 Howell Avenue in Riverhead or dropped off at the PAL Office door mail slot.
Cheerleaders must be in second through sixth grade as of Sept. 2021. Practice will begin in July on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Stotzky Park. Games will be held on Sundays at all the home and away WAVES football games. Forms can be found here and must be mailed to the Juvenile Aide Bureau at 210 Howell Avenue in Riverhead or dropped off at the PAL office mail slot.
Checks and money orders must be made payable to Riverhead PAL.
