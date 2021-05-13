Update: May 14, 7 a.m: Angel Lopez, 13, who was reported missing yesterday, was located by Southampton Town Police in Iron Iron Point Park yesterday at 5 p.m., Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said this morning. He was released to his mother who was present, the chief said.

Original story:

Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 13-year-old boy. Police said Angel Lopez was last seen at his residence at 1:37 a.m. on May 13.

Alex is a Hispanic male, 5’0 tall and 105 pounds. He has brown eyes, light brown wavy hair, wears glasses and has a small scar on his forehead. It is unknown what type of clothing he was wearing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Angel Lopez, they are asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.