Daniel T. Christianson of Mattituck died on May 10, 2021. He was 81 years old.

He was born on Jan. 11, 1940 in New York City to Anna (Blue) and H. Theodore Christianson, He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School. After high school, he attended Cornell University and the University of Pittsburgh where he earned his masters in business administration. He actively served for the Navy on nuclear submarines from 1962 to 1969 earning the National Defense medal and the rank of Lieutenant. He then served in the Navy Reserve until his retirement in 1983 and attained the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

He worked as a senior engineer for Westinghouse Nuclear Power Plant Production in Monroeville, Pennsylvania for 27 years. He was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary — Division 18 commander — and the Mattituck Gun Club. He was a certified boating safety instructor for the Coast Guard and New York State.

He was predeceased by his brother Robert. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara, children Sandra Durante (Leo) of Garden City and Corrin Lehman (Dave) of Royersford, Pennsylvania and grandchildren Anthony Durante, Leo Durante, Christian Durante and Jessica Lehman.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Coast Guard Enlisted Association – Long Island Branch at 100 Foster Avenue Hampton Bays, New York 11946 attention: BM1 Thomas Cullen, would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.