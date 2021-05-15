Frank Belson of Flanders died on May 13, 2021 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 72 years old.

He graduated from Westhampton Beach High School. His hobbies included antique cars and the fire department.

He is survived by his wife Jean and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, May 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Closing prayers will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to East End Hospice Kanas Center or the Flanders Fire Department.