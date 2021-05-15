Peconic Bay Medical Center is hosting a walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution on Tuesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Robert Entenmann Campus, 4 West 2nd Street, Riverhead. Vaccines are distributed free of charge to recipients.
“Getting vaccinated remains our strongest defense against the pandemic,” the hospital said in an announcement. “We hope that you’ll roll up your sleeve if you haven’t already—and just as importantly, encourage your family and friends to do the same.”
For more information and for future vaccination opportunities, visit www.pbmchealth.org/vaccine.
