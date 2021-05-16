The World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets boasts a restored and refurbished new garden in time for Memorial Day, thanks to the efforts of Suffolk County Historical Society executive director Victoria Berger and Home Depot.

Berger noticed that recent road construction had severely damaged the original garden at the memorial, located on the corner of the museum’s lawn, causing many bushes to die off. Berger appealed to her social media contacts for donations towards new plants in lieu of birthday gifts and was able to raise over $1,000. Her fundraising effort caught the attention of Home Depot district manager Dawn Marie Vanterpool and the Riverhead store manager Denise Luck. They orchestrated the truckload donation on May 13 of plants and gardening materials to the Suffolk County Historical Society for replanting the garden in time for Memorial Day!

Take a look and pay your respects when you drive by and enjoy the new shrubs and flowers. With additional private donations, a park bench will be added to the garden.

Riverhead High School students created over 200 ceramic poppies to be set around the garden as an art installation planned for Thursday, May 27 in preparation for Memorial Day ceremonies. What an awesome job to remember this World War I Monument, especially this year when it is 101 years old!

Emma Waskewicz turned 101 years old on Friday, May 14 and her family was excited planning a small get together at her favorite restaurant to celebrate this milestone with her. Certainly, in attendance was her sister Louise Waskewicz who is 97 years young. Emma still rakes her yard, grocery shops and is sharp as a tack and enjoying life. Sto Lat! Emma and wishing you a happy healthy year ahead and be sure to celebrate your birthday accolades all year. God Bless you. Emma Waskewicz. left, and her sister Louise. Courtesy photo.

Kelly Dillon’s fourth grade class at Roanoke Avenue Elementary School enjoyed the spring weather by making improvements to their school’s “Star Garden.” (See photos.)Needless to say, we as gardeners know gardening is hard work and the students removed debris, dug up weeds and planted colorful flowers. An addition to the garden was a garden flag purchased with the funds raised through a recycling campaign. The garden cleaning culminated a unit on persuasive writing in which the students express their thoughts on ways they can help the earth. The famous “Star Garden” at Roanoke Avenue School was started with the help of Marge Lawrence and a group of parents and children to make it what it is today. Happy to see the garden still exists and brings enjoyment to all who see it.

The First Congregational Church of Riverhead will hold a yard sale behind the church on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Thrift Shop will be open as well. Lots of treasures, including a large collection of Lionel trains, many new in box, collectible dolls, costume jewelry and a special collection of antique Christmas ornaments, to mention a few. Check it out! Rain date Saturday, June 5.

Adventure is calling: Boy Scouts of America will hold arecruitment open house for youth ages 11 to 14 on Saturday, May 22 at the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, 1774 Sound Avenue, Calverton, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. This event is free, open house style which will allow youth to tour the camp, shoot archery, try out the climbing wall, as well as watch demonstrations and talk to members of some of the local troops. For more information visit www.sccbsa.org/trooprecruit.

Old Steeple Community Church on Main Road in Aquebogue will hold their popular chicken barbecue on Saturday, July 10, rain or shine. The menu consists of chicken, potato, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll and watermelon. This year it is take-out only. You can pick up your dinner between 4 pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $20 purchased on or before July 3. After July 3 the price is $25. For tickets call Jean Lapinski at 631-722-4171 or email [email protected] You can send your ticket payment to Old Steeple Community Church, P.O. Box 154, Aquebogue, NY 11931 postmarked by July 2 and include your phone number and email address and they will email your e-tickets.

The Town of Southampton Youth Bureau’s Wednesday night teen nights at Ludlam Park are back for the summer 2021. Teens in grades 7 to 12 are invited to hang out and participate in numerous activities which include a live DJ/music, basketball, whiffle ball, kickball, soccer, games, food and so much more. The fun begins Wednesday, July 7 and continues every Wednesday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. through Aug. 25. Space is limited. Teen nights will be canceled if weather is inclement. For more information, please call 631-702-2425 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau and click on the online calendar.

Youth in grades K-8 are invited to have fun swimming, playing sports, games and much more at the SYS Recreation Center, 1370a Majors Path beginning Thursday, July 8 and ending Thursday, Aug. 26. The pool is open on Mondays for grades K- 4 and on Thursdays for grades 5 to 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. Round-trip transportation is available from the Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road. Bus leaves at 4 p.m. and return at 7:30 p.m. A bathing suit and towel is required, so don’t forget them! Pre-registration is also required and space is limited. For more information call 631-702-2424 or visit www.southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.

Happy birthday to Baycan Fideli, Ashley Young and Henza Dewet on May 16; Harry Wilkinson and Gene Goodale (Gene turns 96 years young) on May 17; Andre Ceckowski and Jim Redmond on May 18; Ryan Seebeck on May 19; John Luce on May 20; John Kurpetski on May 21; Lily Luparella, Cameron Dick, Rose Castillo and Nicole Lojko on May 22; Justin Maas on May 23; Candice Hughes on May 24; Dennis Kenter, Patrick Flammia and Skip Beal on May 27; Bo Goodale and Terry Barty on May 28; Barbara Werner on May 31 and Keith Schroeher on June 5. Enjoy your day.

Happy wedding anniversary wishes to Bryan and Buffy Krajewski on May 16; Baycan and Amy Fideli on May 20; Frank and Caroline Stepnoski celebrate their 51st on May 23; Connie and Dennis Kenter on May 25; John and Pat Kurpetski celebrate 56 years on May 30; Cheryl and Rich Miller celebrate 46 years on June 1; Robin and Greg Hulse celebrate 39 years on June 4. Be sure to celebrate.

Get well wishes to Ellen Kramer, Louise Leja, Kathy Schaefer, Karen Fleischman and Everett Rosset.

Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, May 18 in the school district election. The proposed 2021-2022 school budget is on the ballot and voters will elect two members of the board of education. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Remember, every vote does count!

Be sure to hang your flag on Monday. May 31 for Memorial Day and although it’s a federal holiday where a lot of us will enjoy a three-day weekend, please do take the time to honor and mourn the military personnel who sacrificed their lives to keep us free. God bless them all!