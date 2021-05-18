Gennaro L. Esposito of Riverhead died on May 14, 2021 at his home. He was 81 years old.

He was born on Aug. 12, 1939 in Manhattan to Carmine B. Esposito and Angelina Letlera. He graduated from high school. He worked as a Fedex courier in the Bronx.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, children Clare Balthazar, Carmine, Angelina, and Georgene Stanco, 10 grandchildren and sisters Jean, Antoinette and Rosemarie.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, May 17 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, May 18 at St. Isidore R.C. Church at 11 a.m. Interment at Riverhead Cemetery will follow. To pay tribute please visit the funeral home’s website.