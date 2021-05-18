Irene T. Shann of Riverhead died on May 16, 2021 at her home. She was 95 years old.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1925 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to George and Auora (St. Amanda) Bertrand. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School in 1942.

She worked as a salesperson at Sweezey’s in Riverhead. She was a member of St. Johns Parish. Her hobbies included music, reading and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward. She is survived by her children Edward of Brooklyn and Carol Caster of Long Beach, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, May 19 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Johns Church. Interment will be held at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.