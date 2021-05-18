Apply for the 2021 Youth of Stage performances hosted by North Fork Community Theatre now until May 24.

Applicants must submit an application and a vocal and dance audition video by Monday, May 24 at 8 p.m. Applications can be found on the North Fork Community Theatre website.

The vocal audition can be any Broadway song and must be at least 32 bars or one chorus and one verse. The dance audition must be based off of the “Prom” dance instructional video that can be found here. Both audition videos must include an audible accompaniment or backtrack. Applicants may also submit a dance audition from the “Newsies” instructional video if they wish to perform in the “Newsies” musical.

For questions and to submit videos, email [email protected] Headshots and resumes will be accepted but are not required. Availability for all showcases is not necessary.

The performances will be ten to fifteen minute compressed versions of musicals such as Prom, Newsies, Dear Evan Hansen, Godspell and more. All performances will be held in outdoor venues and a final performance of all showcases will be held in early August.