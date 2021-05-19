Linda B. Mueller of Riverhead died on May 15, 2021 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 74 years old.

She was born on July 28, 1946 in Presque Isle, Maine to Gus Beaulier and Phoebe Morreau. She received her bachelor’s degree. She worked as the director of human resources for Riverhead Central School District.

Her family said “she has touched many of us with her warmth, compassion, and optimism.”

She is survived by her husband Dennis, children Dawn Leshnock and Dennis and two grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Riverhead Cemetery. To pay tribute to the family, visitor the funeral home’s website.