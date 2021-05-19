Wilma A. “Dolly” Hartmann of Riverhead died on May 16, 2021 at her home. She was 88 years old.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1932 in East Northport to William Amamoske and Camillia Perkowski. She graduated from high school. She was a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her daughter Betty Ann and sister Margaret Lasota. She is survived by her husband Robert Sr., children Linda, Robert Jr., William, and Mary Hughes, siblings Edwina Nystrom and Marilyn Ferguson, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, May 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A mass will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead. To pay tribute please visit the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Wilma’s name to East End Hospice.