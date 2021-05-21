Marie D. Helinski of Southold died on May 18, 2021. She was 92 years old.

She was born on Sept. 18, 1928 in Greenport to May (Sheridan) and Edward Donahue. She graduated from Southold High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Southold Town for 20 years. She was a member of the Arts and Crafts Guild, the Rosary Altar Society, the Quilting Guild and St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

She was predeceased by her husband Zigmund, her brother Edward and her daughter-in-law Karen. She is survived by her children Edward (Wasana) of Anchorage, Alaska, James (Chrissy) of Berryville, Virginia, Joseph (Danielle) of Southold, Thomas of Southold and William (Kathleen) of Southold, grandchildren Kristen, Christopher, Simone, Dennis, Evelyn, Jay, Marcella and William, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and two great-great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 23 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Peter Garry. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.