Skip Beal of Riverhead died on May 20, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 79 years old.

He was born on May 27, 1941 in Greenport to Norman and Inez (Ketcham) Beal. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1959.

He married Sonja Landal in 1962 in Dix Hills. He worked at Grumman Aerospace Corporation and Riverhead Building Supply. He was an ex-captain of the Reliable Hose and Engine Company of Riverhead Fire Department and helped with fire prevention teaching. He was aa trustee and head usher at Calvary Baptist Church. His hobby was collecting model tractors.

He is survived by his wife Sonja, children, Steve of Aquebogue, Darlene Egan of Jamesport and Cindy Hubbard of Riverhead, and by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, May 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Aquebogue Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Riverhead Fire Department or Calvary Baptist Church would be appreciated.