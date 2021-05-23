Barbara A. Marsh of Riverhead died on May 20, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 81 years old.

She was born on May 8, 1940 in Riverhead to John and Rose (Brodski) Marsh. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1958. She worked at TruTech and Central Suffolk Hospital in the dietary department. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marion and William Snay of Riverhead, and her nieces and nephews, Madlyn Davis of Aquebogue, Debbie Burton of Riverhead, Thomas Marsh of Riverhead, Cheryl Zaneski of Riverhead and Kim Marsh of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, May 25 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore Church. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.