Estelle Hicks of Riverhead died on May 20, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 95 years old.

She was born on Feb. 22, 1926 in Cumberland, Virginia to Buck and Lucille Jefferson. She worked at Crescent Duck Farm. In her younger years, her hobbies included hunting, fishing and yard sales.

She is survived by her caretaker Dashawn Parker and by many godchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.