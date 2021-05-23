Update – 1:10 p.m.: Riverhead Town Police said Steven Adams of Wading River, whose police reported missing this morning, has been located unharmed.

Original post: Riverhead Town Police are asking the public’s help to locate Steven Adams, 34, of Wading River.

Adams was last seen at Pete B. Service Auto Repair in Middle Island at 12 noon yesterday and has not contacted or returned to his residence.

Adams is a white male, 5’7″ tall, 175 pounds, with a light complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, police said. Adams also has an Iron Maiden tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Steven Adams is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 312. All calls will be kept confidential. police said.