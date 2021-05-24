Tara J. Malanga, lifetime resident of Riverhead, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Born April 22, 1972 to Sherry Patterson, Tara was a devoted wife and mother to the loves of her life, husband Chris, and daughters Ella and Ava. To those that knew her, Tara was an honest, loving, and lively presence.

A free spirit, Tara touched the lives of many, from her family and friends to her students and coworkers. An avid athlete, coach and fan, Tara loved being on the sidelines of endless lacrosse and basketball games, cheering on her girls, their teammates, and respective families.

Tara is survived by her husband Chris, daughters Ella and Ava, mother Sherry, sister Tammy, her husband Chris and their two children, Carley and Travis, her brother Kyle, siblings in-law Jacquie, Heidi, Julie and Danny and many, many friends.

Wake services will be held on May 27, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Camp Good Grief of East End Hospice, a bereavement camp for grieving children and teenagers or Camp Pa Qua Tuck a summer camp dedicated to children of special needs.

— Paid notice —