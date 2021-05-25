Barbara J. Yantz of Riverhead died on May 21, 2021. She was 66 years old.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1954 in Brooklyn to Thomas and Anne Goeller. She graduated from Central Islip High School in 1972. She worked for the North Fork Bank in Manhattan and for the IRS in Holtsville. Her hobbies included arts, crafts and traveling.

She is survived by her son Jonathan of New York City, sisters Karan Giordano of Manorville and Donna Paschke of Conneticuit and brother Thomas Goeller of Southold.

Cremation will be private.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.