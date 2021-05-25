Richard A. “Face” Farrish of Mattituck, formerly of Oceanside, New York, died on May 21, 2021. He was 72 years old.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1948 in Rockville Centre to Virginia (Denton) and James Farrish. He graduated from Oceanside High School in 1966. After high school, he attended SUNY Farmingdale then Nassau Community College and attained two associates degrees. He served for the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972, serving two tours in Thailand and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He worked as a controls technician for 31 years. He started work at LILCO in 1972, then Keyspan and finally retired from National Grid in 2003. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Oceanside and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. His hobbies included fishing, clamming and cooking.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years Sally, sons Brian (Nicole) of Yaphank, Christopher (Linda) of Lake Ronkonkoma and Greg of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, grandchildren MacKenzie and Hailey and siblings J. Thomas (Natalie) of Rotonda West, Florida, Robert (Susan) of Coram, Eileen Kaczynski (Eugene) of Center Moriches, Jeanne Evenson, Mary Macaluso (Dennis) of Rotonda West and Virginia “Ginger” Pfeifer (Brian) of East Islip.

A private family service will be held at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.