RiverheadLOCAL is pleased to announce the addition of reporter Alek Lewis to our team.
A lifelong Riverhead resident, Lewis graduated this spring from Stony Brook University’s School of Communication and Journalism with a concentration in public policy.
At Stony Brook, Lewis served as the news editor for the campus’s award-winning student-run newspaper, The Statesman, and as the public relations officer and event coordinator for the revival of the campus’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
He also held an internship at WSHU public radio, which covers Long Island and Connecticut.
A 2017 Riverhead High School graduate, Lewis has a passion for journalism and the community where he grew up.
“We’re excited to welcome Alek to our newsroom. With his training, experience and local knowledge, he’s a great addition to our staff,” said RiverheadLOCAL editor Denise Civiletti.
