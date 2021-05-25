Wilma L. Meehan of Southold, formerly of Sea Cliff, New York, died at her home on May 22, 2021. She was 88 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Holy Rood R.C. Cemetery in Westbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Eastern Long Island Hospital or St. Patrick’s R.C. Church would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.