Leona A. Smith of Riverhead died on May 25, 2021 at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86 years old.

She was born on June 28, 1934 in Calverton to Bruno and Fannie (Orlowski) Blasko. She attended Riverhead High School. She worked as a clerk and cashier at Hills Supermarket.

She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included her family and children. Her family said they “never left her house hungry.”

She was predeceased by her husband Walter G. She is survived by her children William Lynch Jr. of North Carolina, Russell of Riverhead and Christine See of Eastport, sibling Christine Blasko of Riverhead, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Cremation will be private. Memorial donations to Susan G. Komen Foundation would be appreciated.