Wilma L. Meehan of Southold, formerly of Sea Cliff, New York, died at her home on May 22, 2021. She was 88 years old.

She was born on July 22, 1932 in Mineola to Wilhelmina (Gundel) and John Long. She was a retired teacher from the North Shore School District.

She was predeceased by her husband John and brothers William Long and John Long. She is survived by her children Patricia (Angelo) Stanco, John (Roseann) and William (Rosemary), sibling Mary Leonardi and grandchildren Melissa, Jonathan, Sarah and Natalie.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at Holy Rood R.C. Cemetery in Westbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Eastern Long Island Hospital or St. Patrick’s R.C. Church would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.