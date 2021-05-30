Tom E. Langhorne of Georgia, formerly of Riverhead, died on May 24, 2021 in Georgia. He was 83 years old.

He was born on May 14, 1938 in Cumberland, Virginia to Andrew and Beth (Goff) Langhorne. He worked for the Riverhead Central School District’s in the Buildings and Grounds Department. His hobbies included car shows, car racing, sporting events and spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Betty, daughters Loraine Henes of Georgia and Shelley Robinson of Riverhead, sister Annie Lee Harris of Riverhead, brother Sherman of Virginia and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.