Eugene B. Perino of Aquebogue NY, formerly of East Islip, NY, East Marion, NY and Bonita Springs, FL. On May 27, 2021 in his 86th Year. Beloved husband of 62 years to Barbara (Lomnicki) Perino. Devoted father to Susan Forte (Edward), Thomas E. (Carin), and John F. (Patricia). Loving brother of Joseph and Richard. Dear cousin of George Hubert. Adored grandfather of Deana, Garrett, Kaitlin, Samantha, Travis, Harrison, Brianna, and Nicholas. Memorial visitation on Wednesday, June 2nd from 3-7pm to be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home, 406 East Main Street, Riverhead, NY. Memorial Mass Thursday, June 3rd at 9:45am at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church , Riverhead. Burial immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 3494 Depot Lane, Cutchogue NY, 11935. www.manganofh.com In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Eugene’s name to: East End Hospice www.wwh.org.

