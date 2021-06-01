Lorraine Jane O’Donnell of New York City died at her daughter’s home in Cutchogue on May 29, 2021. She was 86 years old.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1935 in Brooklyn to Lena (Spoza) and Lucian Christopher. She graduated from Valley Stream Senior High School. After high school, she attended Flower-Fifth Avenue School of Nursing.

She was the owner of Corner Bistro in Greenwich Village. Her hobbies included reading, traveling to Europe, renovating houses and spending time with her dogs.

She was predeceased by her husband William. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth McGrath (Donald) of Cutchogue, grandchildren Catherine Elizabeth McGrath and William Richard McGrath and sister Lucille Morrison of Freeport.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1077 New Suffolk Road, Cutchogue, New York 11935. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bronx Zoo — 2300 Southern Boulevard, Bronx, New York 10460 — would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.