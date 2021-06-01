The Parent University series hosted by Riverhead Central School District will continue with the workshop “Your Child and the Summer Months” on Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Attendees will learn summer strategies to help their children transition into the next school year and learn the value of play. Community partners from the Riverhead Library, Long Island Science Museum and Southampton Youth Bureau will attend and speak.
For those interested in attending, visit the school district’s website.
The Parent University series aims to connect parents with school and community resources and provide information related to challenges and obstacles parents may face.
