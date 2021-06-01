Volunteer to help clean up the Town of Riverhead on Saturday, June 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Riverhead Town Hall, hosted by the Riverhead Anti-Litter Committee.

Supplies can be picked up from Wines by Nature in Wading Riverhead between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from Riverhead Town Hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

To register yourself or a team for the event, email [email protected] Masks will be required for those who are not vaccinated.