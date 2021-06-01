Thaddeus L. Hayer of Riverhead died on May 30, 2021. He was 64 years old.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1956 in Gates County, North Carolina to Elton Twine and Erma Hayer. He worked as a welder at Playground Environment. His hobbies included watching wresting and being a handyman.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Doralene of Riverhead, Michael of Riverhead, John Woodson of Maryland, Paul Woodson of Riverhead and Sonya Stevenson of Riverhead and stepfather John Woodson of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, June 7 from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.