Theodore R. Johnson of Riverhead died on May 28, 2021 at Southampton Hospital. He was 91 years old.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1929 in Aquebogue to Frank Johnson and Virginia Brown. He graduated from high school. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a medical supervisor for Brookhaven National Lab in Upton, New York.

He was predeceased by his wife Theresa. He is survived by his children, Willburn, Nancy, Wayne and Curtis, 3 grandchildren and siblings Larry, Charles, Tommy, and Alberta Parker.

Interment will be held on Thursday, June 3 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.