The Southampton Town Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating two missing teens: Johana Esmeralda Munguia Rodezno, 13, of Flanders and Anna J. Munguia, 14, of Flanders.

Anna Munguia is described as 5’4”, 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants and a white T-shirt.

Johana Esmeralda Munguia Rodezno is described as 4’6”, 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The two girls are believed to be traveling together and are believed to be in the Riverhead, Riverside and Flanders area. They are possibly staying in area motels and area parks. They were last seen prior to Memorial Day weekend and patrol units and detectives have actively been looking for the two.

The Southampton Town Police are asking the public for their help in finding these two girls. If you have seen Anna or Johanna or know their whereabouts please immediately contact Southampton Town Police by dialing 911, 631-728-3400 or contact detectives at 631-702-2230.