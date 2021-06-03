Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Joseph Gibson, 17, who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch on May 2 in a dark-colored sedan, according to a police press release.

Joseph was described by police as a Black/Hispanic male, 170 lbs., 6’-3” tall, with hazel eyes and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing sweatpants and sneakers, police said.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Gibson is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 312. All calls will be confidential, police said.