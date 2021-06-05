Mark L. Nielsen of Calverton died June 3, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 46 years old.

Born in Port Jefferson on Sept. 27, 1974, he was the son of Stanley and Charlotte Nielsen.

He worked as a mechanic and his hobbies included dirt bikes and motorcycles and racing dirt bikes. He was a member of the Riverhead Moose Lodge.

Predeceased by his mother and his brother Jeff, he is survived by his wife Christine Keeney of Calverton, his father Stanley of Coram, his brothers Erik of Vermont, Todd of New York and his sister Kristen of Florida.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.