The Friends of the Riverhead Free Library Community Photo Contest is returning and the Riverhead Photo Club is so pleased with the theme “A World Rediscovered.”

Photographs in four categories are landscape, MACRO/still life, nature/wildlife and portrait (people and pets). Entries range from adult and youth kindergarten through 12 grades. Submission dates are July 12 through August 7 on a first-come, first-serve basis as they are limited to 100 entries.

Individuals may enter in any category but are limited to a total of two images and the entry fee is $20 for a single photo and $30 for two photos. Entries must be submitted on line but must also be prepared to provide a framed print for display in the Overton Gallery at the library. (The status of an in-person exhibit remains uncertain at this time.) The virtual judging will be done the end of August (no cash prizes) with the exhibit going live October 1. More details will follow. Check out the Friends and Photo Club pages so check out www.riverheadphotoclub.org.

The Riverhead Anti-Litter Committee once again encourages volunteers to take part in a clean up in Riverhead on Saturday, June 12. Volunteers interested should be at Riverhead Town Hall at 8 a.m. and you can choose a location or register for one to help by emailing [email protected] Those volunteers not vaccinated must wear a mask in accordance with CDC guidelines. Chairwoman Deborah is hoping for a good turnout for the second time around to help clean up the street, parks and beaches.

Saturday, June 12 is the Riverhead PAL bike rodeo, where kids grades K-6 compete on a bicycle safety course for a chance to win a brand new bicycle. The rodeo takes place at Stotzky Park, 55 Columbus Avenue. Riverhead Town residents only. It’s free to enter. Bicycle helmets required. More details here.

Pastor Keith Indovino of Blaze Church announced that next Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. they will be giving away kids’ bicycles. If you or someone you know could benefit from one you can go to the Blaze Church, 50 Bell Avenue, Flanders (Blaze Church property next to Crohan Community Center). Blaze Church will be having two Sunday morning services at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and will be hosted at the Riverhead Moose Lodge. There are kids’ programs for kids through 5th grade at both services which is an hour. Check it out if you are looking for a new place of worship.

The Suffolk County Historical Society exhibit “America in Print: An Exhibition of Prints, Lithographs and Etchings” from the museum collection opens June 11 in the Grand Staas Gallery. Feature’s themes of 19th century life in landscapes, seascapes and more, as well as rare examples of lithographic Long Island, which captures the evolution of an American art form. This exhibit runs through September 25. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Check out the Riverhead Recreation Department brochure now in your mailbox for the spring, summer and fall 2021 fun things to do. All beaches will now be open on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and all beaches will be open seven days a week for the season beginning June 26. Permits are required at all town beaches available for purchase at the Recreation Department, Parks Department and at beaches during business hours. More information here.

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation has posted their new Cemetery Grant opportunity on their website www.rdigfoundation.org . If your church or organization owns a cemetery please consider applying for a grant. Applications are due by August 13, 2021 and please feel free to share this with your constituents. Forms are online and for more information contact Kathryn M. Curran, Executive Director, The Robert David Gardiner Foundation, Inc., 148 East Montauk Highway, Suite 1, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 or call 631-594-3990 or fax 631 594-3991. This important information was sent as a courtesy by our Riverhead Town Historian, Georgette Case, care of Riverhead Town Hall, 200 Howell Avenue or call 631-369-9717 or email [email protected]. Georgette’s office hours are Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bingo returns on Thursdays at the Riverhead Moose Lodge on Madison Street in Riverhead. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and members and nonmembers are welcome to play. Games begin at 7 p.m. and no children under 18 will be allowed in the Bingo Hall.

The Riverhead Fire Department recently sent out its 2021 annual fund drive letter to all residents asking for donations to help the volunteer firefighters continue their various activities throughout the year such as the fire prevention program. These men and women serve the community on a volunteer basis 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, in all types of weather. You can send a check or money order to the Riverhead Fire Department, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or can be made online using the Zelle cash app at [email protected]

Barbara Wooten recently traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina to visit her daughter Amy and grandchildren Alex and Emma. Barbara was also happy to see and have a short visit with her youngest daughter Kelly, as well, for a few days before she returned to Virginia where Kelly is a traveling nurse. Her time well spent with the grandchildren working on Legos, puzzles, artwork and flying kites. She can’t get over how big they are getting since her last visit and she loves to bake with them. Her specialty is homemade cream puffs and teaching her daughter Amy to make them into swans and teddy bears and then onto strawberry and chocolate crepes for all to enjoy. Barbara is so crafty and talented and was able to help her daughter with projects around the house, painting deck chairs and working in her garden. Needless to say, a whole week of fun and loving every minute of it, even with cramming so much, but that is what moms and grandmas do! North Carolina is really beautiful this time of the year with being a month ahead of us with flowers, trees and azaleas in full bloom and of course a perfect weather week to enjoy it all. Until the next visit is what Barbara can’t wait for.

Congratulations are in order to mex-captain Greg Szlejter who was captain of the EverReady Engine Company # 3 for the last two-and-a-half years. Captain Joe Bernat presented him a plaque on June 4 to acknowledging his service as captain. His wife Anna was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers in appreciation of her understanding and allowing her husband Greg to give his time as a volunteer serving the community. Ex-chief Mark Heppner and ex- captain John Hartmann were recognized for their 40 years of service to the company.

Congratulations to John Henry “Cowboy” Kurpetski, who was recently elected to the board of trustees of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3496 in Orlando, Florida. This is an international organization which gives back to community and fundraises for more than 11 charitable organizations throughout the year. John’s parents, Patricia and John Kurpetski of Calverton, are very proud of their son, who treated them to dinner introduced them to some of the members of the organization on their recent visit to Orlando. They had a great time visiting their son after being separated by the pandemic crisis and can’t wait to return again. Congratulations John Henry!

Happy birthday wishes to Karen Skop, Gwen Gajeski and Krissie Bugdin on June 6; Bill Sanok on June 7; Dante Henderson on June 8; Joe Zito and Henry Ashby on June 9; Mantas Korsakas on June 10; Frank Greenwood and Kelly Tocci on June 11; Harriet McDonald on June 12; Joan Edwards, Fran Schaefer, Marlene Iberger, Evan Kito, Theresa Foley and Cindy Hynds on June 13; Rich Terry on June 14; Connie Kenter and Kevin Chew on June 15; Laura Feuerman and Katie Morosky on June 16; Jill O’Kula, Mike Hatziminadakis and Ann Duprey on June 18. Be sure to celebrate.

Happy 13th wedding anniversary wishes to Megan and Jimmy Nikolis on June 7; happy 41st to Izzy and Jeanne Doroski, happy 46th to Joe and Kathy Berezny and Adam and Nicole Williams on June 8; and happy 12th to Kevin and Amanda Cheshire on June 13. Enjoy your special day.

Be sure to display your flag on Flag Day, Monday, June 14. This day commemorates the adoption of the stars and stripes as the official flag of the United States.

Remember Father’s Day, June 20, is just around the corner. Take time to remember that special someone who made a difference by calling, texting, tweeting, emailing, or sending a card. This day happens to be the same as the summer solstice at 11:32 p.m. — the longest day of the year and the first day of summer!

