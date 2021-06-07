Suffolk County has launched a new vaccine initiative aimed at eligible kids and camp counselors in advance of summer camps reopening.

The initiative, called #CampVax, will start with a dedicated Pfizer vaccine point of distribution at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge, along with other sites around Suffolk County, according to County Executive Steve Bellone. The first 100 kids to get vaccinated at the Dennison site from 3 to 8 p.m. today will receive a free Mister Softee ice cream cone.

The initiative will also enter recipients into a lottery to win family packs of tickets to several seasonal Long Island attractions, including a Long Island Ducks game, Adventureland, Splish Splash and the Long Island Aquarium.

“These are all iconic Long Island summer activities,” Bellone said. “Now they are being called to help us as a region put an unprecedented pandemic behind us once and for all.”

The county is also interested in partnering with camps to create points of distribution on site to distribute the vaccine to kids, Bellone said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine be available for children ages 12-15 in May. A Pfizer clinical trial in March showed the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing infection for the age group.

Pfizer is looking to apply for emergency use authorization for children ages 2-11 by the fall, according to the company’s quarterly report.

The county has also started a program with Lyft to transport seniors 60 and older, veterans and anybody unable to drive to county vaccination sites for free.

“We’ve seen promise and progress as more and more of our economy continues to open up,” Bellone said. “But if we want to fully open up, we need residents to commit to getting vaccinated.”

Currently, 56% of Suffolk County’s population has at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker. You can find more information about local vaccine points of distribution and their hours on the county’s website.