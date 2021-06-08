Lois J. Schwarz of East Nassau, formerly of Riverhead, died on June 4, 2021. She was 94 years old.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1926 in Chatham, New York to Myrtle R. (Goodrich) and Lorenzo Faulkner. She worked as a bus driver for Riverhead Central School District for 33 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert L. and son Arthur. She is survived by her children Richard (Rosemary) of Mattituck, John (Linda) of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania and Gary (Theresa) of Milford, Pennsylvania, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Interment will be held at Riverhead Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.