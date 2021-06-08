Mary R. Harte of Riverhead died on June 4, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 77 years old.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1944 in Southampton to Zora (Ross) and Edward Kelley. She worked at a phone company after being a homemaker. Her hobbies included photography, traveling and the beach.

She was predeceased by her husband John. She is survived by her children Mary of Chicago, Illinois and Anne (Dennis) Byrne of East Quogue, grandchildren Ciara, Aine, Declan and Niamh and brother Edward (Terry).

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, June 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches. Memorial donations to Long Island Alzheimer’s Association or East End Hospice would be appreciated.