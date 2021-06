A memorial funeral Mass for Stanley “Wiskers” Zaweski of Jamesport will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Zaweski did March 24, 2020 at age 88. Jamesport Fire Department will hold firematic services at the cemetery for the longtime member.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.