Fifty-eight Riverhead High School juniors were inducted into the National Honor Society during a socially distanced candle lighting ceremony on May 19.

To be eligible for membership students must baiting an unweighted GPA of 88 or better, meet the standards of leadership, service, citizenship and character and complete 30 hours of community service.

The new officers of the National Honor Society were also named during the ceremony: President Kaya Payton, Vice President Riley Wendt, Treasurer Morgan Dunn and Secretary Grace Dono.

Congratulations to the following inductees: Emily Amaya, Gabriel Arruda, John Barry, Jack Bazarewski, Jayden Binkis, Catherine Bonilla, Makayla Brown, Joanna Burkowsky, Frederico Cardenas Perez, Patrick Cerna, Cole Chapman, Francesca DiStefano, Grace Dono, Kathryn Donohue, Roger Dow, Ryleigh Downs, Riley Dunbar, Morgan Dunn, Emma Eager, Meleny Estrada Cortez, Sean Gellner, Alexander Golyski, April Gonzales, Lucien Heilman, Sarah Jones, Scott Kamm, Joseph Kruszon, Alvin Levik, Emily Lewin, Angelina Maligres, Justin Mason, Quinn McCabe, Savannah McDonald, Cruz Mendez, Tamara Meneses, Ahmed Mohammad, Rita Nigro, Matthew Nitti, Kai Partridge, Kaya Payton, Kyla Pellettier, Natalia Radziwonski, Rachel Rempe, Marina Ronzoni, Matthew Roth, Madison Runnalls, James Ryan, Jacob Schiavone, Ellie Schultz, Monica Silva, Ava Lily Sumwalt, Logan Swenk, Anastasiya Tsikh , Alyssa Warnken, Justin Weber, Riley Wendt, Hannah Witt and Emani Womack.

A YouTube video of the ceremony is available for viewing.