William H. Hipp of Riverhead died on June 9, 2021 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 77 years old.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1943 in the Bronx to Patricia (Wivchar) and William H. Hipp Sr. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1961. He attained a master’s degree from SUNY New Paltz.

He worked as a teacher in Miller Place and Southold school districts. He also worked for decades at Wildwood State Park, first as a teenager and then in summers. His hobbies included fishing, birdwatching, family, hiking the Appalachian Trail and hiking Strong Man when he was 70 years old.

He is survived by his sons, Michael of Westhampton and William of Calverton, his significant other of 14 years Maureen Nelsen and three grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.